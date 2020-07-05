Wilbur A. Hause, 77, of Greeley passed away on Monday, June 29 in Loveland, CO. He was born May 5, 1943 in Hanna, WY to Allen and Lela (Coats) Hause. As a very young boy his family moved to a farm outside of Kersey where Wilbur attended Kersey area schools. He called many places home including Texas, Wyoming, Arizona and Nevada. Wilbur met Carolyn Eberhardt and on April 28, 1960 they were married. He was a partner in the Coats motel and gas station in Jeffrey City, WY, owned K&K Rodeo Stock Company, was an ostrich rancher and owner of Ocotillo Ostrich Ranch in Wikiup, AZ and was also an independent truck driver. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but especially loved being around livestock. Wilbur also had a passion for horse racing. He is survived by his son; Greg (Kyle) Hause; daughter Kelli (Justin) Whipple and numerous grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents; wife Carolyn; daughter Stacy; brothers Eldon and Billy Hause and sister Myra Hause. The family will hold a celebration of life July 11th at 11:00 am at 5775 Arrowhead Drive, Greeley, CO 80634.

