William (Bill) Warren Bugbee 79, of Ault, CO passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020 in Greeley, CO. He was born in Fairbury, NE on February 25, 1941. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Bugbee and Frances (Axtell) Bugbee. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Sheryl (Carlson) Bugbee and children Kim (Dan) Fields of Fredericksburg, VA, Kristy (George) Cleaver of Frederick, MD, Kevin (Lisa) Bugbee of Johnstown, CO, & stepson Jeffery Williams of Omaha, NE. He is also survived by brother Bruce (Karen) Bugbee of Taylor, NE, and sister Brenda (Rod) Nelson of Mechanicville, NY. Bill was a wonderful grandfather to Amanda and Andrew Fields, Joseph and Katherine Cleaver, Connor and Theodore Bugbee, and step grandchildren Dominic and AnnaMarie Olson. Services will be held at Allnutt Funeral Service - Macy Chapel in Greeley, CO. Viewing begins at 10 AM on November 5, 2020 with service following at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ault-Pierce Fire Department. His family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at North Colorado Medical Center. Please visit Allnuttgreeley.com to share memories as well as condolences to the family.

