William C. "Bud" Hargis passed away on Aug. 20, 2020 in Greeley, CO. He was born on March 1, 1925 in Pierce, CO to parents Bill and Marie "Peg" Hargis. Bud spent his high school years in Bisbee, AZ before joining the Army at the age of 17. He served in the South Pacific during WWII, surviving malaria, dengue fever, and being wounded in battle. Following the war, Bud married Mona Shurtz in 1948. They had two daughters, Sandy Sena (who preceded him in death) and Melissa Hargis of Thomasville, AL. Bud moved to Chowchilla, CA in 1957 with his spouse Alberta "Bertie" Hargis (of Ault, CO). Bertie was a high school teacher and guidance counselor who preceded him in death in 2011. They were married for 51 years. Bud was a Chowchilla city council member and a business owner. In the early 1970s, he traded in barbering ("men stopped getting haircuts") to own and operate a local Western Auto store. Bud's pre-retirement years were spent as a supervisor of an almond processing plant at the Flanogan Farm. The couple was avid pilots and golfers. Their retirement years found them RVing around the country visiting friends and family. They moved to Pierce, CO in 2006. A brother, Nick Hargis, preceded him in death. Bud is survived by his partner, Ila Du Bois, his daughter Melissa Hargis, and his sister Colleen (Perlza) Davies of Sierra Vista, AZ, as well as four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces in Arizona, as well as several adopted foster children Bud and Bertie nurtured over the years. A service will be held at the VFW in Ault, CO, Sept. 12 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts can be made to the Ault VFW or the Ault Senior Center, both in Ault, CO.

