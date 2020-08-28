1/1
William C. "Bud" Hargis
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. "Bud" Hargis passed away on Aug. 20, 2020 in Greeley, CO. He was born on March 1, 1925 in Pierce, CO to parents Bill and Marie "Peg" Hargis. Bud spent his high school years in Bisbee, AZ before joining the Army at the age of 17. He served in the South Pacific during WWII, surviving malaria, dengue fever, and being wounded in battle. Following the war, Bud married Mona Shurtz in 1948. They had two daughters, Sandy Sena (who preceded him in death) and Melissa Hargis of Thomasville, AL. Bud moved to Chowchilla, CA in 1957 with his spouse Alberta "Bertie" Hargis (of Ault, CO). Bertie was a high school teacher and guidance counselor who preceded him in death in 2011. They were married for 51 years. Bud was a Chowchilla city council member and a business owner. In the early 1970s, he traded in barbering ("men stopped getting haircuts") to own and operate a local Western Auto store. Bud's pre-retirement years were spent as a supervisor of an almond processing plant at the Flanogan Farm. The couple was avid pilots and golfers. Their retirement years found them RVing around the country visiting friends and family. They moved to Pierce, CO in 2006. A brother, Nick Hargis, preceded him in death. Bud is survived by his partner, Ila Du Bois, his daughter Melissa Hargis, and his sister Colleen (Perlza) Davies of Sierra Vista, AZ, as well as four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces in Arizona, as well as several adopted foster children Bud and Bertie nurtured over the years. A service will be held at the VFW in Ault, CO, Sept. 12 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts can be made to the Ault VFW or the Ault Senior Center, both in Ault, CO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
VFW
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved