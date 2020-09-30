1/1
William Erickson
William (Bill) Erickson passed away on September 24, 2020. Bill was born to Bill and Juanita Erickson in Gill, Colorado on July 3, 1929. His family moved to the Galeton area in 1942. After graduating from Galeton High School in 1947, he attended Colorado A & M (now Colorado State University) where he graduated with a General Agricultural degree. He served as a member of the Reserved Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) in college. After graduation he was stationed at Lowry Air Force base in Denver. On September 10, 1950 Bill married his high school sweetheart, Clara Johnson. After completing his ROTC duty of two years, the couple returned to the Erickson family farm where he lived the rest of his life. He was active serving the community on various boards including the Weld County Extension Advisory Board, the Weld County Weed Board, and participating as an active member on the Greeley Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee. Bill was honored for completing 65 years as a 4-H leader. He also served on the 4-H Leader's Council. He was a long-time member of the Weld County Farm Bureau and served on their board of directors. He was a long-time member of the Galeton Community Church where he also served on their board of directors. He was preceded in death by his wife Clara, brother Alan Erickson and sister Elaine Foss. Bill is survived by his daughter Geenine (Gege) Ellzey, husband Marco Sanchez, and his son Jon, wife Joy Erickson, as well as seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday, October 1 from 4-7 pm at Allnutt Funeral Service in Macy Chapel at 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley. The burial is Friday, October 2, 9:30 am at Sunset Memorial Gardens 3400 W. 28th Street. Services at 11:00 at Galeton Community Church 2nd Grandview, Galeton, with a reception to follow the service. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
