William Wilkinson
1944 - 2020
William Wilkinson, 76, of Eaton, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. William was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Edwin & Carrie (Heist) Wilkinson on July 18, 1944. On September 27, 1986 in Boulder, Colorado, William married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Baldridge) Wilkinson. William is survived by his wife; children, Dan Ohkawa, Shilo Farmer, and Jaime Owens; grandchildren, Michelle, Ash, Connor, Emi, and Madeline; siblings, Garrett (Linda) Wilkinson, and Janet (Dawane) Howard; and a large loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 3 siblings. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Northern Colorado Crematory, 700 8th St, Greeley, CO 80631. To leave condolences with William's family visit NCCcremation.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Northern Colorado Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Northern Colorado Crematory
700 8th Street
Greeley, CO 80631
970-351-0130
