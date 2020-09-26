William Wilkinson, 76, of Eaton, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. William was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Edwin & Carrie (Heist) Wilkinson on July 18, 1944. On September 27, 1986 in Boulder, Colorado, William married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Baldridge) Wilkinson. William is survived by his wife; children, Dan Ohkawa, Shilo Farmer, and Jaime Owens; grandchildren, Michelle, Ash, Connor, Emi, and Madeline; siblings, Garrett (Linda) Wilkinson, and Janet (Dawane) Howard; and a large loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 3 siblings. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Northern Colorado Crematory, 700 8th St, Greeley, CO 80631. To leave condolences with William's family visit NCCcremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store