Wilma Lind Winter went home to heaven on Friday October 2, 2020. She was born May 30, 1939 in Windsor, Colorado to Jacob & Katherine (Stoll) Lind. She graduated from Windsor High School in 1957. Wilma married A. Jack Winter on April 27, 1958 at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Windsor. They lived and farmed in the Ault/Ft. Collins area where they raised their two children. Wilma owned and operated a cleaning service for about 20 years. She was a volunteer with Hospice of Weld County, the Union Colony Civic Center, and as an Election Judge. She was a member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia and the Eaton Community Church. Wilma's children and grandchildren were the joys of her life. She admired the Rocky Mountains, working in her flower gardens, and cheering on the Broncos and the Rockies. Many fond memories were shared with her friends and family playing cards. Her surviving relatives are her husband Jack, two children Greg (Kelly) Winter and Tammy Winter, two grandchildren, Katy and Grant (Bridget), three great grandchildren, Will, Layla, and Sawyer, three brothers, Robert, Elmer, & Bill, and one very special best friend/sister Carol Kautz. Preceding her in death are her five sisters and five brothers. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.

