Yvonne DiPaolo

Yvonne Elizabeth DiPaolo of Firestone died peacefully on June 27, 2020 from small cell lung cancer, age 67. Yvonne was born in Longmont, grew up in Frederick, and graduated from Longmont HS in 1971. Yvonne graduated from UNC with a degree in English Education (1974), Educational Media (1982), and School Counseling (1999). She spent most of her career at Greeley Central HS making an impact on thousands of students with her ability to make individuals feel valued and think deeply. She was an adjunct instructor for IBMC College in Longmont since 2010 and was a beloved member of the staff and by the students. Yvonne was first married to William Allen, they were surprised by twin daughters, and subsequently divorced. She later married and divorced Royal Henry but remained life partners. Yvonne is survived by her daughters Nicole (Aaron) Endres and Sydney (Dominic) James and her grandchildren Leo, Nicolas, Diago, and a future grandson, all from Firestone. She was caring, attentive, and devoted to having a daily presence in her family's lives. She was happiest when she was able to "babysit" the boys and spend time with family and friends visiting, golfing, eating and watching movies. She was preceded in death by her parents Gus DiPaolo and Incarnata (Cory) Rossetti and her sister Maria DiPaolo. A cremation has been entrusted by Science Care. A private Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30am on August 5, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Frederick. A private Mass of the Christian Burial will immediately follow. Please join the family at 12:30 for an open house style Celebration of Life for Yvonne and Cory (who passed away on April 16, 2020 from Congestive Heart Failure) at Crist Park, Frederick.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store