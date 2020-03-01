Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
1966 - 2020
"Buck" Bohne Obituary
"Buck" Bohne

De Pere - Robert William "Buck" Bohne passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020, at the age of 53. Buck was born on October 19th, 1966 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Buck was a graduate of West De Pere High School.

Buck loved his family dearly and he looked forward to all family occasions. He particularly cherished visits with his niece, nephew and great-nephew. Buck was an avid Packer fan and had a passion for classic cars and Nascar racing. His knowledge of cars was impressive. He also loved history and music.

Buck worked at Independent Printing Co. for over 25 years.

Buck was preceded in death by his father, F. William "Bill" Bohne III. He is survived by his mother Judith "Judy" Bohne, his sister Ginny and brother-in-law Keith Klestinski, his niece Katie Klestinski and fiance Jim Hilgenberg, his nephew Alex Klestinski and his great-nephew Carson Klestinski.

Friends and family may call at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Paul's Pantry of Green Bay are greatly appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
