Marilyn (Ledvina) Watzka
Green Bay - Marilyn (Ledvina) Watzka, 84, died Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born February 12, 1935, the daughter of Mary (Ledvina) Ebeling and Clarence Ledvina. Her father passed away when she was only eight years old. She was raised by a single mother, so she knew what rough times were like. Marilyn graduated from Denmark High School in 1953. She worked as a teller at the Denmark State Bank, Badger Bank and Kellogg Bank when she moved to Green Bay.
Marilyn married the love of her life-Jerry Watzka on August 6, 1955, at All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark. They were married for over 64 years. They were a true symbol of love and were inseparable. Marilyn and Jerry have five children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Marilyn had three major hobbies. First, were her five children. She was their biggest cheerleader. There were very few games and events of any kind that Marilyn ever missed, even if there were three or four in one evening. She traveled to all her children's sporting events through high school and college years. Her second favorite hobby was shopping. Marilyn LOVED her shopping. She literally would shop till she dropped just up until the end before she had her legs amputated. Her third favorite hobby was going to casinos with Jerry. They loved taking bus trips to the casinos and going to Las Vegas and Laughlin. Marilyn was very devoted to God, her husband, and family. Marilyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She took care of all her kids and was always willing to help in any way she could. She was the glue that kept the family together. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed them immensely. Marilyn was an inspiration. Even though she endured a tremendous amount of pain and turmoil in her later years, she ALWAYS maintained a positive, beautiful, and upbeat attitude until the very end.
Survivors include: her loving husband Jerry of 64 year;, five children, Jerry (Jane) Watzka, Green Bay; James Watzka, Sobieski; Jean (Paul) Redmon, Columbus, Ohio; John Watzka (special friend Leslie), Green Bay; Joan (Peter) Jindra, Green Bay; nine grandchildren, Nicole and Chaz (Sara) Watzka, Ryley Watzka, Sydney Redmon, McKenzie, Kylie and Dylan Watzka, Zachary (Elaina) Jindra and Morgan Jindra; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Nevaeh Watzka; her sister, Elaine (Homer) Granius, Luxemburg; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bernadine Watzka, Merle and Delores Watzka, Rosemary Stencil, Jerome Watzka, Tony and Karen Watzka, Dorothy Watzka, Mike and Marylou Watzka; many nieces and nephews; other relative and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Ledvina; mother, Mary Ledvina Ebeling; stepfather, Edward Ebeling; three sisters-in-law, Laverne Phillips, JoAnn Cieslewicz, Mary Watzka; two brothers-in-laws, Roger Watzka and Bernard Watzka.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street, on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Robert Kabat officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Denmark. On-line condolences may be given to the family at www.prokowall.com.
The Watzka family wants to thank all the family and friends who have sent their prayers and well wishes while Marilyn was sick. Also, a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers who helped her and the family throughout the years.
She will be greatly missed! However, we know she is in heaven now walking on two legs while shopping for shoes!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020