|
|
Aaron J. Geurts, age 67 (DePere) passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Theda Care Hospital in Appleton surrounded by family. He was born March 14, 1952, to the late Wilbur and Ellen Geurts and raised on the family farm in East DePere. On October30, 1971, he was united in marriage to Lana Konitzer at St. Mary's in Kaukauna. Together they raised two sons.
Aaron and Lana owned and operated Geurts' Bar and Grill for 22 years. There they compiled a large extended family and great memories. Aaron also enjoyed driving truck for Gene Fredrickson for the last 12 years before retiring in September of 2019.
Aaron had a love for old cars and car shows, camping with his family and friends, and striking up conversations with a personality that left you wanting to come back for more. Once you met him, you wouldn't forget him.
He taught his six grandchildren many life lessons and they taught him many as well. Including those about venomous ducks and guard monkeys. They brought each other great joy.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Lana, his two sons, Cory(Dawn) and Jesse(Danielle) Geurts. Six grandchildren, Owen, Aaron, Madeline, Kristen, Cassandra and Lincoln.
Siblings; Lois(Dick) VanderHeiden, Ken(Debbie), Andy(Debbie), Sara(John) Heesaker, Kay Geurts, Mary(Service) Hurst, Roy(Linda), and sister in law Sharon Geurts.
Further survived by Lana's siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Besides his parents, Aaron was preceded in death by his in laws, Marcel and Marie Konitzer, Brothers in law Joseph and Marcel Jr. and brother, Ron Geurts.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Wednesday, February 5, from 3:00pm until the time of service at 6:30pm.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the Outagamie Co. Sheriff Dept.,
Kaukauna First Responders and Dr. Erica Meyer's amazing ER staff. Your kindness and love for Aaron and our family will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020