Aaron "Slug'r" ReinhardAaron R. "Slug'r" Reinhard, 38, De Pere, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born January 6, 1982 in Green Bay, WI. His passing was due to an unknown medical condition.Aaron was, to his core, a sports fan. Either on the field of play or watching on TV. In high school at West De Pere, he excelled at foorball where he made some All-Conference teams as a defensive back. He also played as a standout wide receiver. Aaron culminated his high school football career as a Wisconsin All-Star team player who traveled to Australia to play in the "Down-Under Bowl." He also played varsity basketball as a Phantom.After high school, Aaron continued his love of competition by participating in golf, softball, kickball, bags and road biking. He recently added a "Hole in One" to his resume … at Kastle Karts Mini Golf.Aaron met and fell in love with Autum Thomson, and he also fell in love with her two wonderful children, Josie and Ryan. He and Autum accompanied each other in almost everything they did, including golf and biking.Slug'r also excelled in his true calling, bartending. He loved working at Sidekicks Bar & Grill and for his friend, Denise "Sudsy" Gajeski. He made new friends every day and his contagious smile and presence always had people coming back for more.Aaron is survived by his girlfriend, Autum Thomson and her children, Josie and Ryan, and their new puppy, Kobe. His parents, Jill (Dean Highdale) Reinhard and James (Tina Peterson) Reinhard. His nieces, Jordan (Chaise) Eastman, Breanna (Manny) Eastman and Madison Reinhard. Also Autum's parents, Becky (Joe) Hietpas and Dave Zima.He is further survived by his uncles, Dale (Jane) Johnson, Bill (Mary) Reinhard and Tag (Ann) Gunnlaugsson, aunts, Annie (Pete) Herb and Kim (Bill) Weckler. Aaron is further survived by his loving cousins, Jodie, Lisa, Evan, Trevor, Jamie, Emmet, AJ, Hunter, Montana, Aspen, and their significant others. He is even further survived by his countless special lifelong friends.Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert (Bernice) Johnson and Dr. William (Marjore) Reinhard, as well as his beloved brother, Jason.We would also like to acknowledge the Legion Pointe Residents for their unselfish acts of kindess towards Aaron during his final moments. Thank you.Family and friends may visit Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. A short service will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Lawrence Cemetery, where he will be with his brother Jason.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for Slug'r.Carpe Diem.