Adam D. Drew
Green Bay - Adam Dominic Drew - 31, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 8th, 2019. He was born on July 9th, 1987 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Patrick J. Drew and Martha (Keller) Drew. Adam graduated from Ashwaubenon High School with the class of 2005.
Adam was living in Prescott, Arizona the past 6 years, which suited his appetite for his inquisitiveness and his search to engage in a part of our country's natural beauty. And, as always, to forge new friendships along the way. He enjoyed his job working in the Lone Spur cafe, working with people who became like family to him.
Adam will be dearly remembered for his ability to make just about anyone laugh in the room. He had a unique, special energy that made you want to be his friend. Adam was a talented self-taught guitar player. He loved films directed by Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.
Adam impacted the life of those near and far. One of these is his unintended contribution to a book written about the tragic loss of a daughter due to drug addiction, titled "The Day the Musick died". Adam is mentioned in the final chapter, the author inspired with his success in his recovery after she met him in the Lone Spur cafe in Prescott, AZ. Adam gave her hope that recovery is possible. But now suddenly our Music has died. Songs he so often played on his guitar like "Stairway to Heaven" and "Knocking on Heaven's Door" will always have a special place in our hearts.
We take comfort knowing Adam is no longer struggling with addiction, a battle he fought for many years. We would have given anything for him to feel that freedom in this lifetime. Our grief over losing him is infinite. And now so is he.
Adam is survived by his mother Martie Drew (Danny Thornborrow), father Patrick Drew, sister Bailey Drew (Creighton Maricque), Green Bay, brother Dane Drew, Green Bay, in addition to several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Helen Drew and Marvin and Ann Keller.
A celebration of Adam's life will be held at Ashwaubenon Community Center on July 21st 1:30-4:30 pm.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019