Adam Henry Wesley
July 22,1974 - April 24, 2020
Adam Henry Wesley, 45, of Round Lake, Formerly of Kildeer was born on July 22, 1974
He is the loving son of William and Judith Wesley; father of Adam Henry Wesley and Hope Mae Wesley; former husband of Kimberly Mae Wesley; brother of William S. (Nada Xu) Wesley, Jessica (Kevin Calvert) Wesley Pope, Tyler (Katie) Wesley and Spencer (Erin) Wesley; uncle of Zachary, Luke, Phoebe, Chloe, Edin, Sawyer, Hunter, Booker and Sloan
Adam graduated from Colorado State University and received his law degree from Kent Law School in Chicago, IL. Adam loved to fish and was concerned with environmental issues; He made every effort to make our planet a better place.
His children Hope Mae and Adam Henry were his pride and joy; He loved his family and friends deeply and will be missed terribly. We will hold him in our hearts forever.
Due to the current health situation any celebration of life will be private.
Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, IL. For more information please contact the funeral home at 847-540-8871 or Ahlgrimffs.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020