Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Wesley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Henry Wesley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam Henry Wesley Obituary
Adam Henry Wesley

July 22,1974 - April 24, 2020

Adam Henry Wesley, 45, of Round Lake, Formerly of Kildeer was born on July 22, 1974

He is the loving son of William and Judith Wesley; father of Adam Henry Wesley and Hope Mae Wesley; former husband of Kimberly Mae Wesley; brother of William S. (Nada Xu) Wesley, Jessica (Kevin Calvert) Wesley Pope, Tyler (Katie) Wesley and Spencer (Erin) Wesley; uncle of Zachary, Luke, Phoebe, Chloe, Edin, Sawyer, Hunter, Booker and Sloan

Adam graduated from Colorado State University and received his law degree from Kent Law School in Chicago, IL. Adam loved to fish and was concerned with environmental issues; He made every effort to make our planet a better place.

His children Hope Mae and Adam Henry were his pride and joy; He loved his family and friends deeply and will be missed terribly. We will hold him in our hearts forever.

Due to the current health situation any celebration of life will be private.

Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, IL. For more information please contact the funeral home at 847-540-8871 or Ahlgrimffs.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -