Adam J. Ribarchek
De Pere - Adam John Ribarchek, 36, De Pere, Wisconsin passed away on February 15, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Adam was born on May 25, 1983 to Dawn Aerts and David Ribarchek. He was a graduate of Wrightstown High School. On June 19, 2010 he married his "Kate The Great" Katie (Baeten) Ribarchek at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in De Pere.
Together they have two wonderful boys; Jax (6) and Beau (3). Always on a project, he never could sit still, ready to help friends and family with anything. He loved to fix things, figure out any problem, plow snow, take trips to Menards & Harbor Freight, and teaching his boys to hunt. Some of his favorite times were ones spent wrestling with his boys and teaching them how to run the "Mini" excavator. He so looked forward to his annual trips to "turkey camp" and working with his friends. When he wasn't working, he was snuggling the boys while watching movies and making homemade popcorn. Superman to his wife and kids, he will be missed immensely.
Adam is survived by his wife Katie, his children Jax and Beau; his parents Dawn & Dan Aerts and David (Holly) Ribarchek; brother, Benjamin Ribarchek; sisters, Tamara (David) Smith, Rebecca (Ryan) Flenz and Mariah (Patrick Adair) Aerts and grandfather, Donald Aerts. He is further survived by Katie's family, Mike & Connie Baeten; sister, Kristy (Fred) Grathen and grandmother, Virginia Gildernick. He was a loving Uncle to Akaida, Amelia, Autumn, Brielle, Karli, Khloe, Logan, Shay and Sloane. He is also survived by numerous Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and dedicated friends.
Adam was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Ralph and Elizabeth "Betty" Verbockel, Rosie Aerts, Robert and Carol "Laverne" Ribarchek and Katie's grandfather, Robert Gildernick.
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 20 from 4 pm to 7 pm and Friday, February 21 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Corner of Lourdes Avenue & Suburban Drive, De Pere. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:30 am.
The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to The Cancer Team at Bellin, and all those who helped in his fight against this horrible disease. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Jax and Beau's education.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020