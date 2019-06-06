Adam Marvin Thario



Green Bay - Adam Marvin Thario, 37, passed away early Monday morning, June 3, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on January 15, 1982 to Roger Thario and Diane Kurtz. He spent most of his life in Green Bay, working at Thario Building Services with his dad. Family was so important to Adam. He was always good at finding time to visit his younger cousins and grandparents. He was like a big brother to his cousin Colin. Just this past Saturday, he had a great time at the birthday party for his newest niece and nephew, Presley and Grayson.



Adam always had a "knack" for finding just the right card, for birthdays, Father's Day, Mother's Day or Christmas. Adam, the tough guy, had a soft side that not everyone got to see. He would write personal notes, letters and texts reminding everybody how much he appreciated them and wasn't afraid to always say "I Love you".



Anyone who knew Adam, knows what a charmer he was. If you were upset with him, it never lasted very long. His smile and charisma won you over every time!



Adam will be sadly missed by his dad and step-mom, Roger and Diane Thario; mom and step-dad, Diane and Mitch Kurtz; sisters, Tammy (Danny) Thario Howell, Emilie Thario and Karly Thario; brother, Todd Thario; step-sister, Kristin Kurtz; step-brother, Bobby Elliott; grandparents, Marilyn (Jerry) Maples, and Tom and Pat Kurtz; and many aunts , uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



He dearly loved and was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Ethel Derks and Bob and Carol Smoot.



A visitation will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of the Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Adam's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com



Adam, your love, laughter and that infectious smile will remain in our hearts forever. Until we meet again… Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2019