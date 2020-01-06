|
|
Adelbert Otradovec
Suring - Adelbert Victor Otradovec, age 87 of Suring, passed away peacefully at his home in the South Branch area of the Menominee Indian Reservation on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Adelbert was born on March 30, 1932 in South Branch to the late Matthias and Genevieve (Pecore) Otradovec. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corp veteran, having served his country during the Korean War. On October 23, 1954, Adelbert married Chantel I. Vigue; the couple immediately began growing their family together. While farming in the South Branch area, Adelbert also worked for many years as a welder, as well as working for the Menominee Tribal Agricultural Department. Adelbert enjoyed spending time playing cards with his family, to which he declared himself to be the best canasta and cribbage player; of course, he also claimed his opponent never caught him cheating while playing solitaire.
In his later years, Adelbert could always be heard asking, "Are you going to take me for a ride today?" He enjoyed his rides around the reservation, especially through the woods. Adelbert loved his Menominee homeland where he shared many stories and provided his driver with endless lessons of the reservation: how his childhood was growing up there, always pointing out how much he had seen it change. "We had to fight to keep the heart of mother nature as our homeland," he once said.
Adelbert is survived by his seven sons, Jerome (Rosanne), Rodger, Charles (Judy Ann), Edward, Peter, George (Rachel) all of Suring and John (Pam) of Wausau; two daughters, Delberta (Otto) Pethke of Suring and Dora (Elmer) Diedrich of Luthersville, GA; 33 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Matt and Joseph; eight sisters, Sylvia, Leila, Birdie, Millie, Angie, Christine, Margaret, and Rosann. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthias and Genevieve; his wife, Chantel; daughter, Christine; two sons, Christopher and Leonard; two grandchildren, April and Mitchell; great-grandchild, Selena; six brothers, Irvin, Melvin, Rodger, Laurel, Orville, and Frances "Pete"; three sisters, Marcella, Eleanor, and Genevieve.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Adelbert's life at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm, with a rosary prayer at 7 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Keshena from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am. Delbert will be interred beside his wife at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in South Branch. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a veterans organization in Adelbert's honor.
The family would like to thank the Menominee Tribal Clinic and its staff, Dr. Shannon Daun, and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the care offered to Adelbert during his time of need.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020