Adeline Bauer
Kewaunee - Adeline Bauer, age 95 of Kewaunee died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1924 in the Town of Carlton to the late Adolph and Stella (Jirasek) Sinkula.
She married Daniel Bauer on October 6, 1945 and he preceded her in death on August 24, 1986.
They farmed in the Town of Carlton until his death.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Norman, now St. Isadore Parish, Tisch Mills, where she was a long time lecturer. She was a member of the Rosary Society, Catholic Knights Branch 32 and a former 50 year member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was a member of Wayside Homemakers, now H.C.E. , Kewaunee Senior Center board of directors, Golden Age Club, Ladies Sheephead Marathon, former 4H leader of the Stars of Carlton and then the Hilltopers. She volunteered at the Jail Museum. She enjoyed rummage sales.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Donald and Debra Bauer, Kewaunee; one daughter: Margaret Kappelman, Two Rivers; six grandchildren: Glenn (Kristen) Kappelman; Melissa (Pete) Heinrich; Kimberly (Robert) Kuehl; Amy (David) Myers; Joseph (Tracy) Bauer; Rebecca (Bradly) Coenen; fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Frank and Mary Bauer; son-in-law: Glenn Kappelman; sisters: Leona (Emil Novak) (Marvin) Dembinski; Alice (Bill) Brusky; Mabel (George) Wavrunek; brothers: Sylvester (Dorothy) Sinkula; Bernard (Bernice) Sinkula; Arnold Sinkula; Adolph Sinkula Jr.; brother-in-law Ray (Gladys) Bauer.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at St. Isadore the Farmer Church, Tisch Mills (18424 Tisch Mills Rd. Denmark) until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. JamesDillenburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Norman.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
The family would like to thank Fr. Dennis Drury; Fr. James Dillenburg, Christal Wavrunek, the staffs of Silver Leaf Manor, Kewaunee Care Center, Southern Care Hospice and Lakeland Care for the loving care and concern that they gave Adeline and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 3 to July 4, 2019