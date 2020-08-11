Adeline E. Wisneski
Ashwaubenon - Adeline Wisneski, 92, of Ashwaubenon, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. Adeline was born January 26th, 1928, in Denmark WI to the late Stephen and Ellen (Jensen) Rosik.
Adeline was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Wisneski for 65 years. Together they raised six children with love, compassion, empathy and devotion. In addition to raising her children, she also found time to work as a local Avon representative for many years. Along the way she developed many loyal and devoted customers. She also enjoyed volunteering at the local Women's Auxiliary VFW as their secretary for many years. Adeline and Leonard also owned and operated Broadway Liquor and Grocery for a number of years.
Adeline had many interests. She loved walking, playing cards (mostly Shafskopf) with friends and family, going to rummage sales, Bingo and playing games, especially scrabble. She was an avid reader and loved trading books back and forth with her daughters, daughters-in-law and granddaughters. She greatly enjoyed Sunday afternoons in the summer playing Jarts on the front lawn with their dear late friends Will and Bea and Delores and Elroy.
In the early years of their marriage she and Leonard could be found at either the Riverside Ballroom or the Bay Beach Pavilion - winning the Jitterbug contests. Leonard and Adeline shared the love of music, in fact, every morning of their 65 year marriage he sang "You Are My Sunshine" to her. As the children got older, she began to take treasured trips to Las Vegas with Leonard and her brother-in-law Jackie and his late wife Alrita. Also, Adeline as a 16-year-old wrote the music and lyrics to a song she had published called "Faded Summer Love". In her later years, she battled memory loss and at her 90th birthday party her granddaughter Jenny surprised her by playing her song on the piano with a friend singing the lyrics. This was the first time in her life Adeline had heard her song played and sung. . . and she still knew every word.
For years Adeline always said that she had wanted to be a teacher but had to stay home to help with the family farm. Even though she never taught in a school, she taught her children so many things. She taught us to love, to be kind, to work hard, to be honest, to care about others and to smile and enjoy life! So yes Mom, you actually were a teacher!
Adeline is survived by her six children; Gloria (Ted) Belanger, AZ; Nancie (Bob) Balsley, Green Bay; Bill Green Bay; Diane (Al) Van Lanen, Florence; Roger (Jane), Green Bay and Jeff (Michelle Wingo), De Pere. 18 Grandchildren: Shelly, Brian, Jay, Lisa, Chad, Brandt, Adam, Jenny, David, Darlene, Kristy, Tammy, Emily, Nick, Kari, Scott, Alexandra and Sam, 26 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandson. She is further survived by two brothers-in-law John Wisneski, Freedom and Wilbert Habeck, Manitowoc. Adeline was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Ellen Rosik; her husband, Leonard Wisneski; two brothers, Frederick and Stephen Jr; Five sisters, Loretta Rosik, Stacia Micoliczyk, Delores Posvic, Anna Grenier and Norma Habeck and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Grenier, Nick Micoliczyk and Harold Posvic.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Matt Simonar with burial to follow at Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Adeline's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
