1/1
Adeline E. Wisneski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline E. Wisneski

Adeline Wisneski, 92, of Ashwaubenon, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. Adeline was born January 26th, 1928, in Denmark WI to the late Stephen and Ellen (Jensen) Rosik.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Matt Simonar with burial to follow at Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Adeline's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rob and Carol Gezella
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved