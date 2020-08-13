Adeline E. Wisneski
Adeline Wisneski, 92, of Ashwaubenon, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. Adeline was born January 26th, 1928, in Denmark WI to the late Stephen and Ellen (Jensen) Rosik.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Matt Simonar with burial to follow at Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Adeline's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.