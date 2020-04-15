Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community Facebook.com OR facebook.com and type in the search box: popgb54311.
Adeline "Addie" Phillips


1930 - 2020
Adeline "Addie" Phillips Obituary
Adeline "Addie" Phillips

Green Bay - Adeline L. "Addie" Phillips, 90, Green Bay resident, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Autumn's Promise, which has been her home for the past three years. She was born March 25, 1930, in the Town of Humboldt to the late William and Theresa (Loy) Rentmeester. She married Edwin Phillips on June 18, 1949 at Holy Martyrs of Gorcum Catholic Church. Edwin preceded her in death on April 17, 2008.

In her younger years she was employed as a waitress at Woodside Golf Club. Addie enjoyed ceramics, gardening and riding her golf cart. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Holy Martyrs Altar Society, now Prince of Peace Parish.

She is survived by her three children: Shirley (Ron) Grusznski, Denmark; Linda (George) McEwen, Wabeno and Kelly (Leann) Phillips, Green Bay; her grandchildren: Paula (Steve) Cloute, Jay Grusznski, Bryan and his special friend Heather; Tracy (Chad) Kastner; Amanda (Brad) Boeke and Abby (Sgt. Joseph) Groeschel; great grandchildren: Stacey Cloute, Eve Kastner and baby Boeke arriving soon; one brother-in-law and five sisters-in-law: Arlene Phillips; John (Joan) Phillips; Joan Phillips; Urania Schwabenlander and Carol Skaleski; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert (Marion) Rentmeester and Ervin (Pat) Rentmeester; two sisters, Helen (Harvey DeGrave and Joe) Van Groll and Arlene (Anton "Jr") Skaleski; brother-in-law, Bob Schwabenlander. Edwin's brothers: Richard (Helen); Clifford (Lucille); Raymond (Aurelia); Elmer (Joyce); Marvin and David.

Due to the Covid-19 Health Crisis the family will be celebrating a private Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Friday, April 17, at 12:30 pm with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Entombment will follow at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. There will be a public visitation and Memorial Mass held at a later date which will be announced. If you would like to participate in a live stream of the Mass, please go to: Prince of Peace Catholic Community Facebook.com OR facebook.com and type in the search box: popgb54311. Online condolences may be sent to the Phillips family at www.prokowall.com.

The Phillips family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Autumn's Promise as well as Heartland Hospice, for all the care and consideration given to Addie and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
