Howard - Adolph S. Kannewurf, 92, passed away on May 8, 2019. He was a resident of New Perspective Senior Living in Howard, WI. On June 20, 1926 he was born in Leeds, Alabama to the late Walter and Mary (Moore) Kannewurf. Adolph joined the United States Navy and served his country from 1944-1946. After returning from the service he worked as a mechanical engineer.



Adolph took up sailing earlier in life and most recently he enjoyed participating in the Learning In Retirement program at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay.



Adolph is predeceased by his parents Walter and Mary, as well as two sisters June Kaner and Ethelda Giles. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.



According to his wishes there will be no services held for Adolph.



Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared on Adolph's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com