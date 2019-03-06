|
|
Agnes "Aggie" Peters
DePere - On June 21, 1921, Agnes "Aggie" Rose Peters was born to Frank and Anna (Vercauteren) Van Bogart. Throughout her life, she so loved the fact that she got to celebrate her birthday on June 21 which was the longest and often the loveliest day of the year. The Lord called her home to be with her husband Al, on March 4, 2019. Al proceeded her in death on March 26, 1986 so she has been without him for 33 years. It was time to be reunited with the man she had married on December 30, 1944.
Agnes lived a very simple life devoted to her family and friends. Her faith was an important part of her life journey and she loved praying the rosary, attending Mass and participating in novenas. She was fun loving with a great smile and her beautiful head of white hair actually made her appear younger than her years. She was always proud of the fact that she was a 1939 graduate of De Pere High School and had earned a school letter for intramural basketball.
Although her career was raising her family, she did begin a job in 1965 as a school crossing guard for the city of DePere which was a very important part of her life for 39 years. She so loved helping the children safely cross the street on the corner of George and Huron streets by St. Mary's School. Not only did she enjoy this job for 39 years, she was always on the same corner and got to know more than one generation of a family. She was dearly loved by the children as well as their families. Her stories of those days are priceless and is something she never forgot even as dementia robbed her mind of other aspects of her life. Her crossing guard stories are something she loved sharing with whoever would listen. Very precious memories for all of us!
At 97 years, Agnes has outlived both her immediate family and her husband's family. Her parents actually passed when she was a young woman, even before she married Al. She was then proceeded in death by her husband, Al, her sisters, Antionette (George) Vanderloop, Frances (Winford) Peters, Elizabeth (Sister Francis Borgia) and her brother Frank (Dorothy). Her sister-in-law, Lucille (Joe) Matzke, her brother in law, Dave (Delores) Peters, and sister in law, Barbara Peters also passed before her.
She is survived her daughters Mary Kay (Jim) Sanders, and Jean (Mike) Reedy, granddaughters, Nora and Anna Reedy and many wonderful nieces and nephews who often visited and spent time with her. Heartfelt thanks to Ken and Susie Vanderloop, Mary Treichel, Dennis & Pat Stewart, Tim & Carrie Hooyman and for all of their acts of kindness for Mom throughout the years.
Jim and Mary Kay would also like to express their deepest gratitude to the Selinsky, Golueke and Wellens families for being such a special and loving part of Agnes's life. Their hearts and homes were always open to us and the memories we created together will never be forgotten.
Another special thank you to the staff of Rennes Health & Rehab for their great care and love for Mom these past 8 years. The nurses and CNA's were exceptional and the Activities Staff extraordinary. We can't thank you enough for filling her days with joy and laughter.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:45am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ledgeview, 4805 Sportsman Drive, De Pere, a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00am, with Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019