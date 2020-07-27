Agnes (Aggie) Seiler
Kewaunee - Agnes (Aggie) Seiler, age 91 of Kewaunee died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Pilsen on February 2, 1929 to the late John and Agnes (Wachal) Stodola.
She graduated from Luxemburg High School with the class of 1946 as valedictorian. She worked at Leyse Aluminum Co. for several years. Later she was secretary for the guidance Department of the Kewaunee High School from 1969 to 1999. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Parish and the Rosary Society. She was a former member of the Kewaunee Jaycettes, a Cub Scout Leader, member of the Kewaunee Lions Club and was a volunteer for numerous community projects.
Survivors include three children: Steven (Susan) Seiler, Greenfield, WI; Barbara Pribek (Tom Dachelet), Kewaunee; David (Nicole) Seiler, Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: Grant Seiler; Riley (Mike) Kemp; Shannon (Tom) Laning; Sam (Melissa) Seiler; Nathan (Alycia) Seiler; Quinlyn Boonperm; Justine Boonperm; Mason Maloney; four great grandchildren: Cale, Caden and Freyja Laning and Amelia Seiler; one sister: Charlotte (Dan) Drab, Cookevile, TN; sister-in -law Diane Seiler, Grosse Ile, MI.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Holy Rosary Church, Kewaunee until the time of services. Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks are requested. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Dillenburg at 11:00 a.m. The Mass is tentatively planned to be live streamed on the Holy Rosary website. Go to parish and click on "this weeks Masses" to watch the service. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora Baycare Medical Center for all the care and concern that they gave Aggie and her family.
