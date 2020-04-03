|
|
Agnes Ullmer
Green Bay - Agnes Ullmer, 100, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born to Henry and Catherine Schneier Nolde on January 26, 1920 in Powers, MI. Agnes graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1944 and began her nursing career at Door County Hospital in Sturgeon Bay, WI. She moved to Green Bay and married Henry J. Ullmer in September, 1946. She then worked at St. Vincent Hospital until she took a 10-year break, during this time she had four children. Agnes and Hank farmed until 1957 near Anston, WI when they moved back to Green Bay. She resumed her nursing at St. Vincent Hospital, Bellin Hospital, The Visiting Nurses Association, and Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home before retiring in 1980.
Agnes loved to cook, bake and sew, usually to give items away to family and friends. Hank and Agnes enjoyed being the host to many family, friends, and neighborhood gatherings. She also kept in touch with her many special friends, nieces and nephews.
Survivors include one son Tom (Christine) Ullmer , Green Bay, daughter-in-law Diane Ullmer, Quakertown, PA; grandchildren, Jennifer (Biju) Panicker, Scotsdale, AZ; Justin (Lois) Ullmer, Howard, WI; Jason (Kent Martin) Ullmer, Aurora, CO; Patrick (Sara) Ullmer, Center Valley, PA; Luke (Shalee) Brzezinski, Stanley, WI; Sam (fiancée, Kayleigh) Brzezinski, Boyceville, WI; Curtis (Alicia) Brzezinski, Big Bear Lake, MN; Erin (John) Smith, Huntsville, AL; sister-in-law, Dorothy Nolde, Menominee, MI and Dorothy Ullmer, Pulaski, WI; brother-in-law, Loren Lemery, Menominee, MI; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; daughter, Jane Brzezinski; sons, Patrick and Mark, siblings, Joseph (Irene, Betty); Henry, William (Joyce); sisters, Mary (Harold) Weigal, Clara (Morris) Best, Theresa (Ken) Olsen and Irene Lemery; brothers and sisters-in law, Laverne (Francis) Cass, Bob (Mary) Orsi, Ruel (Emily) Anderson, Albert (Bernice) Ullmer, Harold (Martha) Sheedy, Stephen (Mary Rose) Ullmer, James Ullmer, John (Margaret) Adasiewitz.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs at Emerald Bay Retirement Community and Unity Hospice.
Private services will be held at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020