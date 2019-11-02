|
|
Aidan Hammer Fry
De Pere - Aidan Hammer Fry, 3, of De Pere, died unexpectedly on Friday November 1, 2019 at a local hospital. He was born on June 8, 2016. He moved in with his forever family on September 6, 2017. He had a contagious smile and his laughter filled a room. He was overcoming many obstacles in his life with the help of his amazing village, which includes CP Center, Syble Hopp School, Children's Hospital of Milwaukee, Tenth Floor at St. Vincent Hospital, and countless friends. Some of Aidan's favorite things to do include swimming, listening to 80's music, many visits from his village at his house, going to therapy and school, laughing at his brother and snuggling with his moms.
His family includes Megan Fry and Linda Hammer, his brothers, Jay Fry, David (Alycia) Hammer and Nick (Alan) Hammer , his sister, Jamie (Eric) Flick, nieces and nephews, Kempton, Lena, and Bryce, special aunts and uncles, Jenna Fry (Jesse Ziese), Emily and Alysha McClain and Katie Fry, Kris Werner, Sally (Dale) Freund, Beth (Duane) Ziege, Jill Becker, Greg (Sandy) Miszewski, grandparents, Richard and Susan Miszewski, Cousins, Janelle, Xavier, and Stark. Also survived by Godparents, Chelsea Beaty, Amanda Josephson, and Sydney Werner. Special girlfriends, Lynn Nelson and Emma Van Schyndel.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Jan Fry, as well as his cousin Chelsea Werner.
Family and friends may call at St. Norbert College Parish at Old St. Joseph Church, 100 Grant Street, De Pere from 3:00 to 5:30 pm on Monday November 4, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5:30 pm Monday. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences. A memorial fund has been established for Syble Hopp School. Ryan Funeral Home of De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019