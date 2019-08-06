|
Aja Marie Delcore
Green Bay - Aja Marie Delcore, 31 Dyckesville, passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2019, surrounded by her family. She courageously battled the progression of her Cerebral Palsy throughout her life. She was born July 12, 1988. She attended elementary school in Green Bay and attended middle and high school at Luxemburg - Casco, graduating in 2007.
She is survived by her parents Ken and Jane Delcore, her mom Khareen and husband Brian, Indianapolis and her siblings, Kate, Julia and Claire Delcore and Kennedy and Ben Douglas. Grandparents Ken and Pat Delcore, and Annette Joniaux. Aja's family includes aunts, uncles and cousins. Barb (Bruce) Barbiaux and their children (Alan) Duescher, and Brian (Nikki) Barbiaux, Chris (Kevin) Vandenhouten and their children Derek, Logan (Kali),and Haley, Carrie (Duane) Evans and their children Turner, Lauren and Madelyn, Jamie (Lisa) and their children Noah, Louis, Zane and Jack. Chris (Julie) Joniaux and their children Jessica, Stephanie (Matt) Rader, Ben (Melissa), Denise (Jim) Marach and their children Alex (Emily), Elliot, and Dane, Maria (Joe) Klim and their children Kristin (Jeremy), Nick (Jennie), Jenna Zellner, and Cassie and Anna Klim, Patrice Marquart (Troy) and their children Collin and Carson. Her extended family, Michael Douglas, Porter and Cleo Douglas, Indiana. Aja was also lucky enough to have many great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gloria Baruela, Ronald Joniaux, and uncle Thomas Delcore.
Aja enjoyed her time at East Shore Industries and the CP Center. One of the things Aja was most proud of was her participation in My Team Triumph. Her favorite activities were art, listening to music and spending time with family.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where there will be a Parish Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. Louis Catholic Church-Dykesville, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Carlo Villaluz "Fr. Lukee" officiating, assisted by Pat Ratajczak. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank her special cousins Michelle Schlies, Jackie DePeau, and Erin Duescher as well as all caregivers through her years. Special thanks to Aurora second floor Med surge 2 for their compassionate and loving care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019