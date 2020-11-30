1/2
Alan J. Tyczkowski
Alan J. Tyczkowski

Little Suamico - Alan J. Tyczkowski, 71, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1949 to Louis and Anna (Kurzawa) Tyczkowski in Hofa Park, WI.

Alan graduated from Pulaski High School in 1967 and served in the US Army from 1969 to 1970 where he was stationed in Vietnam. Alan drove truck for many years and loved his job. Alan enjoyed making wine as well as spending time with his family. Alan loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved watching the Brewers and the Packers. He was a free spirit and a very loving person; people loved being around him. He was always joking around and always left a smile on everyone's face.

Alan is survived by his children: James Tyczkowski, Jonathon Tyczkowski, Eric (Tracey) Tyczkowski, Heather Thyrion, Rick Christensen and Kayla Tyczkowski; siblings: Edward Tyczkowski, Belvina Kittle and Joan Fill; 19 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Ida Mae; daughter-in-law Mary Tyczkowski and brother-in-law EJ Kittle.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay) from 4 to 6 pm. A celebration of life will follow at 6 pm.

Alan's family would like to thank the staff at Froedert Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital as well as his friend, Ginger Root, for the great care they provided for Alan.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
