Alan T. Johnson, 85, of Peoria AZ, formerly of Green Bay, WI, died May 30, 2020 at Banner Boswell Hospice. Alan was born January 1, 1935 in Duluth, MN to Earl & Ida (Thorpe) Johnson. He graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1953. Alan served in the Minnesota Air National Guard in Duluth MN. Alan married his high school sweetheart MaryAnn Jannetta on July 6, 1957. As he was working for the Soo Line Railroad, they were moved across country from Spokane WA to Cleveland OH to Chicago IL to Minneapolis MN. Alan and family returned to Duluth MN when he accepted a position with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. He was eventually recruited by the Port of Green Bay (WI) as Director in 1987, where he worked until his retirement in 1995. After retiring, he moved to Arizona where he made his home. Throughout his life Alan was quick to make friends and make people feel welcome. While in Cleveland he was a Boy Scout leader and was proud to have mentored two scouts who attained Eagle Scout. Highlights of his adult life included family vacations across the country and his annual fishing trip to Lake Winnibigoshish MN with friends. Alan's first wife, MaryAnn died in 1993. He married Dori Tanis in February 2000; she died in 2004. He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Angelos. He is survived by his children: Sheri Johnson of Peoria AZ; Denise (William) Wise of Duluth MN; Todd (Heidi) Johnson and their children Logan and Emily of Brooklyn Park MN, and by several nieces, a nephew, and many friends. Alan was proud of his loving and caring family who saw each other through good and difficult times. A private family service will be held at Sunrise Cemetery in Duluth MN. A celebration of his life will be held later; family and friends will be notified of date and location. Alan's desire is for donations to be directed to St. Jude's Hospital, Shriner's Children's Hospital or Make-A-Wish Foundation. The family wants to thank Affordable Home Care and Banner Boswell Hospice in Arizona for the wonderful care they gave Dad.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.