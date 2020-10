Alan W. ZawadzkiGreen Bay - Alan "Rooster" W. Zawadzki, 73, Green Bay passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 due to natural causes at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 1:30 P.M On Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Chapel at Fort Howard Memorial Park, 1350 N. Military Avenue. A Prayer Service will be held at 1:30 P.M. with Ann Froelich officiating.A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.