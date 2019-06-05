Services
Suring - Alan D. Witte, age 77 of Suring, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Alan was born on February 14, 1942 to the late Gerald and Sara (Gill) Witte in Exira, Iowa. After he graduated from high school, Alan joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years. When Alan left the Air Force, he moved to Green Bay and ran a carpet installation business for many years. On February 15, 1990, Alan married Barbara Kadlec. Alan was an avid hunter, fishermen, and bowler.

Alan is survived by his wife, Barbara; 2 daughters, Kim (Patrick) Gauthier and Kay Ann Witte; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Diane Lund. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Alan's wishes, no services will be held. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2019
