|
|
Albert "Al" Christensen
Wrightstown - Albert "Al" Christensen, age 74, of Wrightstown, passed away after a courageous battle against multiple illness caused by "Agent Orange" on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1944, one of eleven children born of the late Milton and Cecilia (Lenz) Christensen (Rogers).
Al lived with and enjoyed farming for Helen and the late Earl Brittnacher in Greenleaf. He was welcomed into the late Roland and Mary Rita Vande Hey family growing up in Greenleaf. Al served his country in the U.S. Army including a tour of duty in Vietnam. After his discharge he worked as a Machinist/Electrician at Paper Converting in Green Bay until he retired in 2004. He was very active in his community where Al served on the Wrighstown School Board, Wrightstown Village Board, and was a Member of the American Legion Post 436 (serving as commander in 1984).
On August 19, 1967 AL married the love of his life Susan Spierings at St. John's Catholic Church in Little Chute. He loved spending time with his family, especially his five precious grandchildren on their "Grandpa Days." He enjoyed playing cards and especially loved playing cribbage during which he was blessed with two perfect cribbage hands. Fishing was one of his favorite past times and has many infamous stories from his trips. Al loved his country and his many adventures with his friends near and far. We will miss Al's friendly smile, infectious laugh, and sense of humor he shared so openly.
Al is survived by his loving wife Susan of almost 52 years and children: Sarah (David) Groat, Combined Locks; and John (Rebecca) Christensen, and 5 Grandchildren: Rebecca, Adam and Caleb Groat, and Dylan and Devyn Christensen.
He is further survived by his brothers and sisters: Carl (friend Marge) Christensen - De Pere; Marlene Starry - Texas; Lucille Noeske - Colorado; Kelly Christensen - Colorado; and Ronald (Carolyn) and Thomas (Annette) Christensen - Green Bay; extended Vande Hey family Gene (Sandy), Wrightstown; Dennis (friend Wendy), Michigan; Gary (friend Lori), Madison; Allan (friend Terry), De Pere; Ron, Wrightstown; and inlaws: Judy (Tom) Helf, Kaukauna; Donald (Muriel) Spierings, Amherst; and Karen Spierings, Little Chute.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by Joseph and Gertrude Spierings, Roland and Mary Rita Vande Hey, his siblings: Marian Beilfuss, Carol (Jim) DuFresne, Elizabeth Wypiszynski, Michael Christensen and his sister-in-law Janet Spierings.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at ST. CLARE CATHOLIC PARISH - St. Paul Site (423 Main St. Wrightstown) beginning at 4:00 p.m. until prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at church on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Brian Wideman officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support throughout this time, especially to the staff at the Green Bay Veterans Clinic, St. Vincents Hospital Emergency Department, Oncology, and ICU medical staff.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019