Albert Demerath



Marinette - Albert J. Demerath, 87, of Marinette passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at The Bay at North Ridge in Manitowoc. He was born on May 13, 1933, to the late Frank and Anna (Koestler) Demerath in Little Chute and graduating from St. John's High School in 1951. He went on to UW La Crosse for football but ended up injuring his knee. Following college, he joined the US Army and served his country proudly during the Korean War in Germany helping with IBM. On January 10, 1959, Al married Eleonore "Elly" Kiefer in Appleton; she preceded him in death on August 21, 2000. Al worked for Kimberly Clark from 1952-1973, installing computers all over the world; Ansul from 1973-1995; and Aerial Co. for three years. He was the AARP Northeastern WI Tax Coordinator, helping do hundreds of returns every year. He was a member of Little River Country Club and Holy Family Parish where he helped as an Altar Server. Al loved playing sports in his younger years especially, football and baseball. He also enjoyed golf getting hole in one at 75; and bowling, scoring a 299 at age 81. He also enjoyed his cats, especially his precious Cecil.



Al is survived by four sons: Jim (S.O. Theresa Henige) Demerath of Detroit, MI, Paul (Marta) De Merath of Bellville, IL; Joee Demerath of Green Bay, and Michael (Tina) Demerath of North Liberty, IN; six grandchildren: Erich (S.F. Robin Jacobson) Demerath, Alicia (Chris) Gebhardt, Stephan De Merath, Tyrus (Carrie) Demerath, Kirk (S.F. Anna Merritt) Demerath, and Isabel (Jacob) Hinen; brother, Leon Demerath; sister, Betty (David) Maas; sisters in law, Wanda and Katie Kiefer; niece and goddaughter, Sue Malueg; special grandniece, Mallory Sears; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his wife, Elly; he was preceded in death by four brothers: Francis, Joseph, Michael, and Peter; and five sisters: Edith, Rita, Mary, Ann, and Theresa.



Because of the Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery with Military Honors.









