Albert "Al" Martin Matuszak
Green Bay - Albert "Al" Martin Matuszak, 97, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1922 to John and Ida (Tank) Matuszak.
Al was brought up on a farm and he graduated from Pulaski High School in 1940. After high school, he attended various colleges and universities to achieve a teaching degree. He was a wartime employee and worked at Bogda Chevrolet which fueled his interest in automotive teaching. Al was one of the founding principals of the automotive program at Vocational Tech which went on to become the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Al taught several automotive courses and other classes in outboard motor repair, hydraulics and small engines.
Al married Ruth Nelson on September 22, 1945 at SS. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church in Flintville and enjoyed over 70 happy years of marriage.
He had a small shop at home and was the popular neighborhood repairman. He worked on everything from lawn mowers to tractors to heavy equipment and of course, cars.
Al enjoyed many years at the summer cabin on Town Corner Lake in Amberg. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, grafting apple trees and working on projects in his woodshop. Al spent many special hours with his three sons and believed that a strong work ethic was the champion to success. He and Ruth had many fond memories of bus trips spent with close friends.
Survivors include his three sons, Randall (Darlene) Matuszak, Charles (Debra) Matuszak, and Clark Matuszak; his sister, Helen Janus; several grandchildren, Trisha (Brian) Messerschmidt, Matt Matuszak, Alyssa (Nate) Waller, Heidi (Eric) Meyer, Graham Matuszak, and Keenan Matuszak; great-grandchildren, Maison, Grant, Gauge, Maverick, and Shelby; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Al and Ruth were very blessed to have had many close friends and relatives. The family would like to give special thanks to all of Al's caregivers for their care and support, especially the selfless people at New Perspectives and Unity Hospice.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a private family service will be held. Burial will take place at SS. Edward and Isidore Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020