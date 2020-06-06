Alberta Streckert



Green Bay - Alberta B. Streckert lived a life full of adventure, art, entrepreneurship, and love.



Alberta was born January 8, 1921, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She adored her parents Brevet and Laura (Christianson) Johnson. The youngest of three girls, Alberta's father taught her many different skills with an emphasis on sports. Alberta taught her daughters how to throw footballs and baseballs, in addition to archery skills.



Early on Alberta discovered a passion for the arts, specifically music and visual arts. She sang and travelled with an acapella group and was an accomplished pianist, organist, and violinist. She achieved a degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater and began a teaching career in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Alberta often told stories of her relationships with her students, from army crawling in the classroom shooting pretend guns in the "wild west" to different methods she used to help her students understand a concept.



While serving as an attendant in her sister Clarice's wedding, Alberta met a dashing tall gentleman named Orman Streckert. After a strong pursuit by Orman the two were engaged and six months later married on September 10, 1946 in Stoughton, Wisconsin. The two remained married until his death in April 1996. He called her "Johnny."



Orman and Alberta began a life of travel, business ownership, and family. Together they owned Streckert Elevator, serving customers throughout Wisconsin. They each held specific roles in the business - Alberta's specialty in managing the business was Vice President and bookkeeping.



The Streckerts became a family of four when their daughters Marla and Ann were born. They enjoyed time with their extended families, traveling, and their most precious time was spent at their family cottage in Door County, Wisconsin and their second home in Fort Myers, Florida. As a talented cook, Alberta put an emphasis on family dinners and connecting through food both at the cottage and at home.



"She was always my go-to person," explained daughter Marla Vogel. "She was my person. My best friend and helped me through any situation."



"My mother taught me to be a strong woman," said daughter Ann Boland. "She was strong, while loving and showing compassion for family and friends."



Alberta had a special relationship with her two son-in-laws, Jim Vogel and John Boland. As a tomboy of a woman, these were the boys she never had. Watching football with them, beating them at cards, and the first to comeback with quick-witted comment.



Throughout her life Alberta served others while always staying true to her passions. She was a member of the Peace United Methodist Church and volunteered in many areas of the church including Ladies Aide and choir. She also served as a Rockland County 4-H leader and was a member of Homemakers of Manitowoc County and Eastern Stars. In retirement Alberta rekindled her talent in the visual arts and produced several ceramic pieces and numerous beautiful watercolor paintings that her family cherishes to this day.



Alberta had four grandchildren, Meredith (Vogel) Bartos, Nick Vogel, Addie (Boland) Teeters, and Chris Boland. Alberta doted on her grandchildren throughout their entire lives. From Florida vacations to attending school activities, Alberta was intentional in the way she showed her devotion to her grandchildren. She had a way of having a unique relationship with each of her grandchildren and making them feel truly covered in love.



Alberta was also delighted to have six great-grandchildren - Devin and Marissa Bartos, Noah and Isaac Teeters, and Aurelia and Richard Boland. As she aged, she often watched her great-grandchildren play, would actively giggle with them, and was their best snuggler.



Alberta entered Heaven peacefully and on her own terms on June 4, 2020, with her two daughters by her side. In addition to being survived by her immediate family, Alberta is survived by two brothers-in-law, Edward (Janice) Streckert and Allan Berge, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Those who went before her include her husband, Orman Streckert, sisters, Clarice Schulz and Lorraine Johnson, and two infant sisters, Agatha and Barbara. Others include her in-laws, Milford Schulz, Leslie and Evelyn (Streckert) Moede, Clarence and Ione (Streckert) Leys and Delores (Streckert) Berge.



Alberta Streckert lived almost 100 years and did not waste a single second. We may have lost our family's "Queen Mother" and matriarch, but we will carry her memories with us moving forward.



Due to current health and safety limitations, the family will be having a private funeral service at Nicolet Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 12, with Rev. Laura Reimer officiating. Entombment will follow. Online condolences may be sent to Alberta's family at www.prokowall.ccom. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in her name. A future celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.



We were blessed to have Odd Fellows compassion and love given to our mother. Also, a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for all the love from Traci and Jenny.









