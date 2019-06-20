|
|
Alex (Bud) Betzinger
Green Bay - Alex (Bud) Betzinger, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born in Menominee, MI on March 21, 1930, to Josephine and Alex Betzinger.
After his service in the Army, he eventually worked for the Green Bay School District until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Geraldene (Gerry) Betzinger; children: Darlene (Mike) Schoen, Eileen (David) Clark, Christine (Jeff) Wilson, Daniel (Gloria) Betzinger, Valerie (Dan) Bunnell, Nancy Betzinger, John Betzinger, and Lori (Ollie) Perkins; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sisters: Joanne Demler, Margaret (Joe) Finazzo; sisters-in-law: Mitzi Betzinger, Mary Lou (Ken) Bulin; brothers-in-law: Roland Chaltry, Bruce Oleson; godson, Tom McKay; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Scott Schoen; mother and father-in-law; Myrtle and John Kiefer; sisters: Mary Chaltry, Teresa Tordeur; brother, Jim; sisters and brothers-in-law: Evie and Gus Wood; Georgene and Bucky La Coursiere, and Alice Oleson.
Family and friends may visit Annunciation Parish, 401 Gray St., Green Bay, on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. The family respectfully requests no flowers please. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Odd Fellows Nursing Home for their compassionate care of Alex and the exceptional kindness shown to his family. We'd also like to thank Unity Hospice for helping ease Alex's journey through to the end.
Rest In Peace
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2019