Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Marchand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Marchand


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Alex Marchand Obituary
Alex Marchand

Green Bay - Alex Marchand, 28, of Green Bay, WI passed away on Sunday, May 26th, 2019, at Aurora Bay Care.

He was born on October 13, 1990, to Roger Marchand and Kathy Butchart in Green Bay. He was a graduate of Preble High School. Alex was a scratch golfer and also a member of the Wisconsin State Golf Association.

Alex is survived by his father Roger and mother Kathy; his brother Justin Marchand. He also leaves behind his girlfriend and best friend Julie Gast, along with a nephew Logan and a niece Stella, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Private services were held at the request of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

"When you're enjoying a beautiful day on the course, remember me." -Alex
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now