Green Bay - Alex Marchand, 28, of Green Bay, WI passed away on Sunday, May 26th, 2019, at Aurora Bay Care.



He was born on October 13, 1990, to Roger Marchand and Kathy Butchart in Green Bay. He was a graduate of Preble High School. Alex was a scratch golfer and also a member of the Wisconsin State Golf Association.



Alex is survived by his father Roger and mother Kathy; his brother Justin Marchand. He also leaves behind his girlfriend and best friend Julie Gast, along with a nephew Logan and a niece Stella, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Private services were held at the request of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



"When you're enjoying a beautiful day on the course, remember me." -Alex Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019