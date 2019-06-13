|
|
Alex W. Korth
Oconto - Alex W. Korth, 74, Oconto, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Woodside Assisted Living. He was born on November 8, 1944, in Coolidge, AZ to Alvin and Pearl (Petit) Korth.
Alex worked at Procter & Gamble as a millwright for 30 years. He enjoyed history, hunting, woodworking, traveling, going to casinos, and was an avid gun enthusiast. Alex was a very generous family man who enjoyed taking friends and family out to eat. He loved taking his dog, Sydney for rides many times stopping to get him a burger.
Alex is survived by his children, Steven Korth, Kathleen (Brett) Schmechel, Matthew Korth (special friend, Heather Curtis), Melissa Korth; grandchildren, Travis Schmechel, Collin Schmechel, Wyatt Kaminski, Kayleb Kaminski, Kaylee Kaminski; sister, Zoe Ann (James) Fameree; brother-in-law, Ted Bader; Alex's best bud, Zachary "Zak", and best friends, Kay and Mark; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara; his parents; brother, William Korth; sister, Marietta Bader; and daughter-in-law, Kristy Korth.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to share memories of Alex's life at the Rite Place, 1580 Bellevue St., Green Bay from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Alex's family extends a special word of thanks to the staffs of Woodside Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2019