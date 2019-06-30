Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Resources
Alexander H. Clarke


1929 - 2019
Alexander H. Clarke Obituary
Alexander H. Clarke

Green Bay - Alexander H. Clarke, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born on October, 23, 1929 in Glasgow, Scotland to William and Jean (Liddell) Clarke.

Alexander married Helen Huffman on June 22, 1957. She preceded him in death in 1994. He enjoyed a long career in shipbuilding as a Marine Engineer.

Alexander is survived by four children, Sandy (Ranetta) Clarke, Margaret (Scott) Jeske, Kathleen (Phil) Blakeman, and Cameron (Jackie) Clarke; 15 grandchildren: Lisi, Linnaea, and Cade Clarke, Abigail (Jason) Braaten, Jonathan (Lisa) Jeske, Rebecca (Luke) Hanson, Kerstin (Jordan) Pfingsten, Nathaniel, Elisabeth, and Gabrielle Jeske, Kate and Laura Blakeman, Ian, Kaitlyn, and Robert Clarke; seven great-grandchildren: Samuel, Eli, and Oliver Jeske; Kimberly, Clara, and Mordecai Braaten, and Helena Pfingsten; and two brothers, James (Myra) Clarke and George Clarke.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his son, Robert; infant granddaughter, Hannah; and his parents.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2; followed by the Funeral Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Forest Hills Cemetery, Duluth, MN. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2019
Remember
