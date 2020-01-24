|
Alfred Grusznski
Plymouth - Mr. Alfred G. Grusznski, formerly of Green Bay and Sheboygan Falls, passed away Thursday morning, January 23, 2020 at Rocky Knoll, his home of the last 7+ years. He was 91 years old.
Alfred was born December 21, 1928 in Denmark, the son of Stanley and Edna (nee Terrian) Grusznski. He attended school in the town of Glenmore, and worked at Brillion Iron Works. He met his soul mate, Rita Jobelius, in 1948 and the two were united in marriage on February 13, 1954 at St. Peter and Paul Church in Green Bay. He went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956, and the couple moved their growing family to Sheboygan Falls in 1958. Al worked at Kohler Company for over 30 years, retiring in 1991. He also worked part time at the Austin Gray Foundry. He worked hard to provide for his family and instilled a strong work ethic in his children.
Al is survived by his five children: Steve (Meri) Grusznski, Gail (Terry) Syrjala, Lori (Mike) Hanson and Tim Grusznski, all of Sheboygan Falls and Pat (Kim) Grusznski of Sheboygan. He is further survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, siblings: Agnes Benz, Evelyn (Francis Cavanaugh) Stetson, Kathleen Dworak and Patrick (Marie) Grusznski; siblings-in-law: Leo Heim, Jerome Watzka, Mary Grusznski, Carol (Pete) Edges, Charlotte (Dewaine) Ascher and Jim Clark, other relatives and his friends and caregivers at Rocky Knoll. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Rita, his parents, granddaughter Heather Marie Hanson, and siblings: Arlene Heim, Mary Watzka, Robert (Marcella) Grusznski, Ray (Elsie) Grusznski and Clarence "Barney" Grusznski, brother-in-law Bernie Dworak and sisters-in-law Bernice Clark and JoAnn (Jim) Manser.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, January 29 at Blessed Trinity Parish, 327 Giddings Ave. in Sheboygan Falls. The family will receive visitors at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road in Sheboygan on Tuesday, January 28th from 4:00-7:00PM and again on Wednesday from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Blessed Trinity Parish. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls beside Rita.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Al's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020