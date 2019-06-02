Services
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint Bernard Parish
2040 Hillside Lane
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Bernard Parish
2040 Hillside Lane
Alfred "Buck" H.


1933 - 2019
Alfred "Buck" H. Obituary
Alfred "Buck" H.

McAllister - Alfred "Buck" H. McAllister, Sr, 86, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 13, 1933 in Green Bay to Alfred and Eleanore (Frewerd) McAllister. On June 23, 1954, Buck married the former Joan Thibaudeau at St. Mary of the Angels Church, Green Bay.

Buck enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, watching Western tv shows especially anything with John Wayne, while having his dog, Chica by his side. He always had a story to tell. Most of all, Buck truly loved being around his family, most importantly his grandchildren.

Buck is survived by the love of his life Joan McAllister of 64 years; his children: Vicki (Dale) Liebergen. Alfred (Vicki) McAllister, Jr, Amy (Fred) Villarreal, Kim (Wayne) Skar, Lisa (Terry) Haertl, Jodi (Rick) Ward, Kris (Mark) Finendale, and Dan (Tammy) McAllister; his 17 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 infant sons: Randall and Russell; daughter Candace Simmons; granddaughter Amanda Rose Skar; two infant great grandchildren, his parents; two sisters; and his in-laws, Milton and Mildred Thibaudeau.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Saint Bernard Parish, 2040 Hillside Lane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating.

The family would like to express special thanks to Nurse Next Door and to Unity Hospice for all the care they gave to Buck in the last couple of months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019
