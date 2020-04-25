|
|
Alfred "Fred" Holmes Fleck
De Pere - Alfred "Fred" Holmes Fleck, 78, lover of family, flowers, hunting, the outdoors and an accomplished businessman, Fred left us with wonderful memories on April 20, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1941 to Alfred G. "Fritz" Fleck and Dorothy Holmes Fleck. Fred attended grade school and high school in De Pere, WI, then attended college at Marquette University graduating in 1965 as a Civil Engineer.
On November 24, 1966, he married the love of his life, Jeane Kraft. They recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. He and Jeane made their home in De Pere raising their two wonderful children, Suzan Fleck and Jacob Fleck. Fred and Jeane were very active in the community; a few of Fred's favorites were the De Pere Historical Society, De Pere Rapids Soccer, and Rotary.
In addition to being a beloved husband, father and grandfather, he was an accomplished civil engineer and businessman for over 30 years. As the third generation President and owner of the 106-year-old Selmer Construction Company based in Green Bay, his career focused on commercial, industrial and institutional construction in the tri-state area. He was also active in professional trade associations, earning several honors over his career including serving as National President for the Association of General Contractors (AGC). Some of Fred's proudest professional projects include The Weidner Center at UWGB, Northeastern Wisconsin Technical College, Bellin College of Nursing, and Bellin Hospital.
Fred continued to use his skills, experience and leadership in many capacities after retiring. He was quoted in the local paper after retiring from the Selmer Company as "having construction in the blood, it never stops".
Prior to his death, he was Chairman of the Board of Wickenburg Community Hospital Foundation, and President of the Wickenburg Art Club, involved in the Friends of Music, a board member on Ducks in a Row Foundation, a charity dedicated the support of IDD adults in Wickenburg, and the Rotary Club. He served as an Owner's Agent for Wickenburg Community Hospital, entrusted with oversight of large construction projects. He was quoted recently as saying "I'm probably long-in-the-tooth enough to have seen all the tricks and machinations that happen between owners and construction people."
Fred cherished his family and loved his annual return to Michigan for deer hunting season spent with close family members and friends.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jeane, his daughter Suzan and her husband Garth Reynolds (Longmont CO), and his son Jacob and his wife Cameron (Auburn, CA). He especially loved and thoroughly enjoyed his grandkids - Sloane Reynolds and George Fleck. He is further survived by his sister, Jann Schonke and her husband David, sister-in-law M. Susan Kraft and brother-in-law Joseph Kraft, all of Green Bay, WI, stepsister Caryl Zaronikos in Roanoke, VA. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He will be remembered fondly by a large circle of friends in the Green Bay, WI and Wickenburg, AZ.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Fritz and Dorothy Fleck, his stepmother Bernice "Mac" Fleck, his mother and father-in-law, Germaine and Arnold Kraft and his sister-in-law, Judy Kraft.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held after this period of physical distancing, when family and friends can be together again in Wisconsin and Arizona. Please share your memories of Fred at wickenburgfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be directed to Wickenburg Funeral Home and Crematory which is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the Fleck family requests donations be made to Ducks In A Row at ducksinarowaz.com, or Bellin College of Nursing www.bellincollege.edu/support/
The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at Aster Retreat in Surprise, AZ who provided Fred with loving care during this difficult albeit brief time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020