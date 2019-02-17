Alfred J. "Al" Wilkinson



Green Bay - Alfred J. "Al" Wilkinson, age 89, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home. He was born January 5, 1930 in Waukesha, WI, son of the late Alfred A. and Julia (Moseler) Wilkinson and was a graduate of Green Bay West High School.



After graduation, Al began his career at Fort Howard Paper Company (Georgia Pacific) in Green Bay, where he worked his way from a paper maker to a Senior Tour Supervisor during his 42 years of employment. While he was employed with Fort Howard, he was drafted by the US Army, where he proudly served his country overseas in England during the Korean War. Upon his return from the war, Alfred married Isabelle Fritsch. The couple shared 65 years of marriage and were blessed with 6 sons.



Al was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bicycling, camping and cross-country skiing. He passed his love of nature and the outdoors to his sons.



Alfred is survived by 4 sons: John, Keith, Kurt (Ellen) and Michael; 8 grandchildren: Andrew and Emily (Abayo) and their 2 children, Fola and Tayo, Ross and Max, Kory (Kelsey), Carissa and Cody and Tanner; 2 brothers, Don (Marsha) and Lou (Mary Ann) and a sister, Kathy (Gary) Jost.



He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Pat and Mark.



A private service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



"Though often I feel discouraged I know that God is there and even when I whisper he hears my faintest prayer."



-Alfred J. Wilkinson Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary