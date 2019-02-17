Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred J. "Al" Wilkinson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Alfred J. "Al" Wilkinson Obituary
Alfred J. "Al" Wilkinson

Green Bay - Alfred J. "Al" Wilkinson, age 89, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home. He was born January 5, 1930 in Waukesha, WI, son of the late Alfred A. and Julia (Moseler) Wilkinson and was a graduate of Green Bay West High School.

After graduation, Al began his career at Fort Howard Paper Company (Georgia Pacific) in Green Bay, where he worked his way from a paper maker to a Senior Tour Supervisor during his 42 years of employment. While he was employed with Fort Howard, he was drafted by the US Army, where he proudly served his country overseas in England during the Korean War. Upon his return from the war, Alfred married Isabelle Fritsch. The couple shared 65 years of marriage and were blessed with 6 sons.

Al was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bicycling, camping and cross-country skiing. He passed his love of nature and the outdoors to his sons.

Alfred is survived by 4 sons: John, Keith, Kurt (Ellen) and Michael; 8 grandchildren: Andrew and Emily (Abayo) and their 2 children, Fola and Tayo, Ross and Max, Kory (Kelsey), Carissa and Cody and Tanner; 2 brothers, Don (Marsha) and Lou (Mary Ann) and a sister, Kathy (Gary) Jost.

He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Pat and Mark.

A private service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

"Though often I feel discouraged I know that God is there and even when I whisper he hears my faintest prayer."

-Alfred J. Wilkinson
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now