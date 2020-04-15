|
|
Alfred Ochs
Marinette -
Alfred George Ochs "Big Al", 88, of Marinette, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home. He was born near Banat, Michigan on April 25, 1931 to George and Katherine (nee Merschdorf) Ochs. The family moved to the Town of Grover where Al attended one room schools until third grade. He then completed grade school and high school in Peshtigo. Al was active in sports, lettering for four years in basketball and tennis, also two years in football and track. He played varsity basketball at Peshtigo for all four years of high school.
After graduation he attended the U.W. Extension Center in Marinette for one year and played basketball there. He went on to the Stout Institute (now UW-Stout) and earned a degree in Industrial education and later a Master's Degree in Administration from the University of Wisconsin. Al was employed by the Milwaukee School System primarily at Boy's Trade and Technical High School as a trade instructor. Summers were spent working in the engineering departments of the Heil Co., Allen Bradley and AC Electronics. It was there that he met Wernher von Braun, the rocket engineer who helped the U.S. reach the moon. Al then accepted a job as an engineering instructor at the UW-Wausau campus and after that took a position with the Northern Wisconsin Development firm in Wausau working in industrial plant layout. Al then purchased a major interest in Lakeside Industries located in Rice Lake. He was president and manager of the firm for two years and then sold his interest to take a position with the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College as an area supervisor, which included Florence, Marinette, Oconto and all of Shawano Counties.
Al was active in numerous boards and committees in the City of Marinette. These included the Marinette-Menominee Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development, Finance, Parks and Recreation, the Luther Home Board, Winsert Board, Northern Area Industrial, Oconto County Industrial,, CESA Eight and the Oconto and Marinette Counties Tourism Committee.
He was active in the Rotary Club and had perfect attendance for 25 years, making up Rotary meetings in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, England, Hawaii and various cities in the U.S. such as Dallas, Tex. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge for 60 years.
Al married the former Susan Holmes of Marinette in 1956 and celebrated 63 years of marriage in 2019. Susan survives along with two children, five grandsons and two great-grandchildren; daughter, Carrie (Tom) Neville of Naples, Fla. and their sons, John (Kristin) Neville also of Naples and their daughter, Ryann with another expected in July; Andrew (Evelyn) Neville of Evanston, Ill. and their son, Jack; and Stephen Neville, M.D. of Houston, Tex.; son, Mark (Diane) Ochs of Gold Canyon, Ariz. and their sons, Steven and David both of Mexico City, Mex. Also surviving are two brothers, George (Sandra) of California and Martin (Liz) of Green Bay; a sister, Judy Ochs of Oconto; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Ochs of Appleton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Ochs and an infant brother.
Due to the current public health crisis, a private family committal service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Marinette. A public memorial service commemorating Al's life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020