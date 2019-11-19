|
|
Alfred "Smitty" Worachek
Green Bay - Alfred "Smitty" Worachek, 91, died Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1928, in Kewaunee County to Anton and Ella (Ripley) Worachek.
On Feb. 23, 1949, Smitty married Doloris Zellner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Luxemburg.
Smitty served with the U.S. Army, entering at the end of WWII. Upon returning, he started at Fort Howard Paper Company where he was employed until his retirement in 1988. While Smitty was attending Casco High School, he made all conference in basketball and football. He then played quarterback while in the service for Salzburg, Austria which allowed him to travel throughout Europe. Smitty also was the baseball coach when his son, Tom played. He enjoyed bowling and golfing. Smitty loved his family and enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Smitty is survived by his son, Tom and Kathy Worachek, Green Bay; grandchildren: Vicky and Tom Leiterman, Poynette; Jim and Beth Worachek, Houston, TX; great-grandchildren, Steven, John, Michael Leiterman and Emily, Kayla and Gracie Worachek; his sister, Jeanne Lukes, Green Bay; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Aurelia Dalebroux, Luxemburg; James Zellner, Green Bay; Don (Rita) Zellner, Brussels; Robert Jossart, Luxemburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Smitty was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Doloris; an infant son; brother, Mark Worachek; sister, Lorraine (Dan) Enz; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marilyn Jossart, Archie (Beulah) Zellner, Rosella Zellner, and Gerald Dalebroux.
Friends may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., Green Bay, from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, November 25. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to AseraCare Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019