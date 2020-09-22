Alice Bitto
Green Bay - Alice Marie Bitto (Delcorps), 26, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on September 21, 2020. She is finally free of the pain and suffering of the last few years. Alice was born in Green Bay on October 11, 1993 to Steve and Jeanette Delcorps. Shortly after, her family moved to Sturgeon Bay where she spent most of her life. Alice was a bright and beautiful child who loved going for walks in her stroller and was her parent's baby. She always knew how to pull on their heartstrings. Alice grew up at her parent's restaurant in Sturgeon Bay where she discovered her love for baking. Some of her favorite baked goods were: Banana bread, Christmas cookies, cheesecake, and apple pie. Alice attended Southern Door School where she formed many lifelong friendships. She worked at the Morning Glory Restaurant as a baker/cook, Algoma Long Term Care Unit as an Activities Aide where she brightened the lives of the elderly, as well as Alorica as a CSR until becoming sick. Alice married the love of her life, Tyler Bitto, on June 21, 2014. They were high school sweethearts and shared many beautiful lifelong memories together. They also share two beautiful children together, Evangeline and Elijah. Being their mom was her most rewarding job and came naturally. The love she had for Tyler and her children was infinite and will forever be seen as an example of devoted selfless love.
She is survived by her children: Evangeline and Elijah; Husband, Tyler; Parents, Steve and Jeanette; Siblings, Angie, Mike, Jay(Amanda); Nieces, Emmy, Ella; Nephews, Tyler, Garret; Grandmother, Carole; In-Laws, Aaron, Terri, Ally, Erin (Lukas), Jeff (Steph); Many great aunts, great uncles, aunts, uncles, and cousins; Special forever friends, Amber, Sam, Kayla, Trevor, Marlene; Second Mom and Dad, Lily and Rick Krueger; Incredible cats, Fluffy, Fefe, Chip, Dale, and Frannie; and many more that loved her.
She is preceded in death by Grandfathers, Ray, Charlie; Great Grandmother, Evangeline; Great Grandfather, Nora.
A celebration of life will be held at the Brussels Community Center located at 1366 Junction Road, Brussels, WI 54204 on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 from Noon until 5pm. Family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations be made directly to the family for support of her children and spouse during this difficult time.
Special thank you to Heartland Hospice who worked diligently to carry out Alice's wishes.