Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
6051 Noble St,
Sobieski, WI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
at the church
More Obituaries for Alice Wegrzyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice C. Wegrzyn


1925 - 2019
Alice C. Wegrzyn Obituary
Alice C. Wegrzyn

Pulaski - Alice C. Wegrzyn, 94, former Pulaski and Sobieski resident, died peacefully Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019, at Birch Way in Seymour. The daughter of Joseph and Helen (Jankowski) Machinski was born February 16, 1925, in Pulaski. On June 27, 1953, she married Joseph S. Wegrzyn at St. John Cantius Church in Sobieski. The couple lived in the Abrams/Sobieski area most of their married life. Alice was a great cook and worked for several years as a cook at Sandalwood Country Club. She sang in the Resurrection Choir and also enjoyed dancing to the Blue Skirt Waltz with Joe.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Brenda Wegrzyn, California; one daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Gary Birr, Pulaski; two grandsons, Jeremy (London) Wegrzyn and Bryan Wegrzyn, all of California; two great-grandsons, Ethan and Aiden Wegrzyn; one sister, Norma Socha, Seymour; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, in 2017; granddaughter, Sarah Rust, in 2018; two brothers: Roman and Edward Machinski; one sister and brother-in-law, Florence (Tony) Lasek; one brother-in-law, Robert T. Socha.

The visitation will take place at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 6051 Noble St, Sobieski, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding and Fr. James Esser, O.F.M. and Fr. Antonio de los Santos concelebrating. Burial will take place in St. John Cantius Cemetery.

The family requests NO FLOWERS PLEASE.

The family would like to thank the staff of Birch Way and Unity Hospice.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
