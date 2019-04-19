|
Alice Dillenberg
Shawano - Alice Miriam Dillenberg, 93, of Shawano, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Shawano. She was the daughter of the late John and Mabel (Regling) Held, born in Medford on March 27, 1926. Alice was married on July 5, 1946, in Milwaukee, to Louis T. "Pete" Dillenberg. Louis preceded Alice in death on December 30, 1999.
Pete and Alice lived in Canada until 1952 when they moved to Shawano. After retiring, they moved to Montana in 1984 and returned to Shawano in 1989. Alice had been employed as an insurance underwriter for several years. Alice was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Keshena and the Shawano American Legion Auxiliary.
Alice is survived by one son George T. Dillenberg of Shawano; two grandsons George A. (Amy) Dillenberg of Hobart and Christopher B. (Megan) Dillenberg of Shawano; four great-grandchildren Kyler, Keaton, Lainey, and Hattie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother John Held, Jr.; and one sister Patricia Lorntson.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano with Rev. David Barrett officiating. Burial will be at Lake Drive Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Special thanks to Shawano Health Services for the wonderful care that they have provided for Alice for the past two years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019