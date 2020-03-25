|
Alice K. Gaedtke
GREEN BAY - Alice K. Gaedtke, 87, Green Bay resident passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2020. She was born on Nov. 8, 1932 in New Franken, daughter of Arthur and Anna (Roell) Speerschneider. Alice married Wilmer Gaedtke on May 28, 1955 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Green Bay. Alice had several jobs throughout her life but the most enjoyable was being a crossing guard. She was also an avid Packer fan and loved going to the casino, stopping at Kroll's for her afternoon old fashions and spending time up north with her friends and family.
She is survived by her two daughters and a son, Lori (Don) Harrill and their children Jason (Kristi) Harrill; Josh Harrill and girlfriend Cat; Jeremy Harrill; son Teri Gaedtke and his children Alana (Jesse) Ferron and Gastin; Lisa Roulette and boyfriend John Liebergen and her children Ryne (Brooke) Roulette; Tyler Roulette and girlfriend Brianna; great grandkids Marlee, Pieper, Arianna, Austin, Jaylinn, Cecelia, Frances, Beverly, Gabe and Aubri; sister-in-law Beverly Speerschneider, nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband; parents; father-in-law; mother-in-law; sisters; brothers; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Mom you touched so many people in so many different ways that you will always be loved and never forgotten.
Appreciation and thanks to the many nurses for the care and kindness at Bay Care Aurora Hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020