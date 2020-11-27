Alice Kowalkowski
Pulaski - Alice Kowalkowski, 96, answered the Lord's call Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Country Villa as her family stood vigil. The daughter of John and Martha (Gorecki) Niec was born January 30, 1924. Alice attended Northwestern School and Pulaski High School. She was skilled in working with her hands, and had been employed in various positions at Northern Shoe Company for 18 years. She loved to bake, garden, and preserve the fruits of her labors, which earned her the lasting title of, "Pickle Grandma." Upon retirement, Alice and her husband, Sig farmed, traveled, enjoyed their yard and flowers, and playing Sheepshead. Alice enjoyed all her grandchildren's activities and attended most of their events. She was a member of the Polish Heritage Club and American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 337, Pulaski.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia (Fabian) Holewinski; grandchildren: John (Beth Holewinski, Annette Zernicke (fiancé, Pete) Christine (Dr. Martin) Jacobson, Pamela (Ryan) Liebergen, Jeannine (Erik) Rasmussen, Garrett (Kelly) Holewinski; great-grandchildren: Gavin, Alexis, Brianna, Mason, Lydia, Vincent, Lucas, Griffin, Jackson, Grant, Jionna, and Jade; and great-great-grandchildren: Braxton, and Twin Boy and Girl due in February. She liked to say, "The older I get, the greater I get," a reference to the different greats. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Sig Kowalkowski; parents, John and Martha Niec; brothers, Alvin and Richard Niec; granddaughter, Elaine Holewinski; sister-in-law, Judy Niec; nephew, Todd Niec; as well as Sig's siblings, Henrietta, Frank, Deloris, and their spouses.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 10 - 11 a.m., Saturday, November 28th, at Assumption B.V.M. Church 119 East Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at the church. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
The family extends a thank you to the staff of Country Villa and Heartland hospice for their compassionate care.
