1/1
Alice Kowalkowski
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Kowalkowski

Pulaski - Alice Kowalkowski, 96, answered the Lord's call Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Country Villa as her family stood vigil. The daughter of John and Martha (Gorecki) Niec was born January 30, 1924. Alice attended Northwestern School and Pulaski High School. She was skilled in working with her hands, and had been employed in various positions at Northern Shoe Company for 18 years. She loved to bake, garden, and preserve the fruits of her labors, which earned her the lasting title of, "Pickle Grandma." Upon retirement, Alice and her husband, Sig farmed, traveled, enjoyed their yard and flowers, and playing Sheepshead. Alice enjoyed all her grandchildren's activities and attended most of their events. She was a member of the Polish Heritage Club and American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 337, Pulaski.

Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia (Fabian) Holewinski; grandchildren: John (Beth Holewinski, Annette Zernicke (fiancé, Pete) Christine (Dr. Martin) Jacobson, Pamela (Ryan) Liebergen, Jeannine (Erik) Rasmussen, Garrett (Kelly) Holewinski; great-grandchildren: Gavin, Alexis, Brianna, Mason, Lydia, Vincent, Lucas, Griffin, Jackson, Grant, Jionna, and Jade; and great-great-grandchildren: Braxton, and Twin Boy and Girl due in February. She liked to say, "The older I get, the greater I get," a reference to the different greats. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Sig Kowalkowski; parents, John and Martha Niec; brothers, Alvin and Richard Niec; granddaughter, Elaine Holewinski; sister-in-law, Judy Niec; nephew, Todd Niec; as well as Sig's siblings, Henrietta, Frank, Deloris, and their spouses.

Friends are invited to gather with the family from 10 - 11 a.m., Saturday, November 28th, at Assumption B.V.M. Church 119 East Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at the church. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.

Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.

The family extends a thank you to the staff of Country Villa and Heartland hospice for their compassionate care.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Kowalkowski family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved