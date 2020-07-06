Alice L. Vandenbusch
Green Bay -
Alice Louise (Detrie) Vandenbusch, 98, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on February 23, 2020, at a local care facility. She was born in Green Bay on September 9, 1921, the second child of Albert and Clara (DeGrave) Detrie. A life-long resident of Green Bay, Alice attended St. Peter and Paul Elementary school and graduated from East High. She attended Badger Business School prior to working for Olson Transportation Company, and then the Office of Price Administration during World War II. Alice married Bernard (Bud) Vandenbusch on September 9, 1944, and together they had three children. As a family, they enjoyed boating and camping in the Boulder Junction area, and later spending time at the cottage in Minocqua. Alice led a very active and full life. In addition to taking care of her family, she loved to golf and to play cards. She belonged to the Woodside Ladies Golf League and numerous bridge and card clubs. Alice and Bud were proud of being charter members of St. Bernard Church and were active in the church for many years. Alice was an avid Packer fan and attended home games with Bud first at City Stadium, and then at Lambeau. After a number of years of being a "stay at home mom," Alice went back to work in the office of the buying department at H. C. Prange Co, a job she enjoyed very much. In their retirement years, Alice and Bud spent winters in Arizona where they continued to golf, play cards, and to socialize with friends. Alice volunteered in the mailroom at St. Vincent's Hospital for more than 20 years. She was predeceased by Bud, her husband of 47 years, in 1992. In her later years, she loved to go on gambling trips with her lady friends, and often recalled the good times they had.
Survivors include her three children; Susan (George) Paul, Prairie du Sac; Thomas (Carol), Wausau; and Mark (Mary) Green Bay; five grandchildren, Michelle (Jeff) Hutchens, Michael (Sarah) Paul, Jeff (Tracy) Vandenbusch, Kelly (Jesse) Gardner and Erin Vandenbusch (fiancé McLane Menting); 10 great-grandchildren, Serena and Jonathan Hutchens, Wesley and Julia Paul, Lizzy, Alex, and Will Vandenbusch, Ryan, Nora and Evan Gardner; brother-in-law, Michael Vandenbusch; and sisters-in-law, Marty and Sheri Vandenbusch.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Norbert (Elsie) Detrie.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr., from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. Private entombment will take place at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
. THE CHURCH ASKS THAT YOU WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHILE IN ATTENDANCE.
The family would like to thank the staff at Reflections for all the care and compassion shown to Alice and her family.